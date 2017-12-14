GRAND PRIX – TOUCH OF AN ANGEL

If the fiction film is meant to tell us fantastic stories and power our imagination, documentary films are regarded as films that educate us, reveal hidden truths and empower us to act. Sometimes, you have films that do both – fuel our mind with fantastic imagination, images and sounds, and persist as a powerful reminder of past events, telling the unknown truths. Few do both, while moving us personally. In the category for best film, the award Grad Prix goes to a film that does all of that, and more, telling a story of Holocaust, war and losing, but at the same time a story about love, persistence and hope – Touch of an Angel.

BEST DIRECTOR – MAREK T. PAWLOWSKI (TOUCH OF AN ANGEL)

This award goes to the creator of one of the most memorable and impactful stories regarding human life, its suffering and joys. The director is a person that needs to fit everything together, and this film presents itself to the audience as a personal testimony, and intimate confession and as a universal story. Because of that balance, the award goes to Marek Pawlowski for Touch of an Angel.

BEST WRITING – KLAUS STANJEK (SOUNDS FROM THE FOG)

The award goes to Klaus Stanjek for the film Sounds from the Fog, for delivering an important human story, a story that combines detective genre of a fiction film and inspired documentary writing on struggles of gay people in WW2, as well as the thin line between political partisanship and dictatorship.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – TOUCH OF AN ANGEL



For masterful camera work, beautiful photography and a vision of how to balance the need of documenting one of most important events in the 20th century while maintaining the magic of the film as a visual medium, we are awarding Jacek Januszyk for the film “Touch of an Angel”, directed by Marek Pawlowski.

BEST EDITING – LEAGUE OF EXOTIC DANCERS

We are awarding a film that manages not only to keep the viewers’ attention, but to engage him or her in what is ultimately a highly moving, inspiring and important story regarding women in popular culture and show business. By masterful editing, structuring of the narrative and building a cohesive and complex issues of sexism, proto-feminism and the long struggle of women for the control of their bodies and representation, we are awarding editor Rob Ruzic for the film League of Exotic Dancers.

BEST MUSIC – D-DAY NORMANDY 1944

Film is a medium that is hard to imagine without the dimension of sound. Even silent films weren’t silent, but had often been accompanied with live music performances. We are accustomed to sharing the visual and sound experience of a movie at the same time, but often film creators spend an incredible amount of time designing, recording and mixing those sounds. In this category, we are handing the award to the film that uses music not just as a background to the moving images, but as a strong element in narrating, experiencing and traversing the historic distance of a World War 2. If the images enable us to see, with the help of music, the audience can also feel a movie. It is for this reason that the award goes to Franck Marchal of D-Day Normandy 1944.

BEST PRODUCER – RUMBLE

This award goes to a film important in scope, and the history it reveals to the audience. Film is not just a medium of entertainment, but also of learning. Production value of a film that deals with rather unknown side of a music history is hence double. It is an effort not only to show us the “rock and roll” side of the world, but also the silent, overheard part of the story. In courage to narrate that which is sometimes easier not to enunciate, this award goes to Rumble and its producers Catherine Bainbridge, Christina Fon, Lisa M. Roth, Linda Ludwick and Stevie Salas.

BEST TV-FILM – OKLAHOMA CITY

Sometimes, great stories can be right in front of us. Such stories need an inspired crew and a visionary author in narrating them to the wider audience. And television is still a powerful medium for speaking to the audience. Award in the category of a “Best TV-Film” goes to the incredibly contemporary topic and a cautionary tale. By superb pacing, immense archival work and a vision of how to communicate that which Hannah Arendt names “the banality of evil”, this film is at the same time a historic record never before explored to these depths, and a timely warning of the challenges of terrorism as something not always distant from us. The award goes to Oklahoma City by Barak Goodman.

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM – RUMBLE

The category of “Best Independent Film” is always an important one. It presumes a development of film outside the infrastructure of a big studio production. It can also denote a story that is personal and intimate to the author, but by no means „small “. Such is the film we are awarding here – personal in its approach, but universal in the theme it communicates. It shows us what truly is an independent cinema; courageous and visionary. The award goes to “RUMBLE: The Indians who Rocked the World” by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana.